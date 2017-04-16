President, PM and Opposition Parties Send Warm Wishes to Georgians on Easter

გიორგი კვირიკაშვილი ფოტო: მთავრობის ადმინისტრაცია

The Orthodox Church of Georgia celebrates Easter today and several Georgian politicians and political parties have made official statements congratulating citizens on this day.

Georgian President Margvelashvili stated that “twenty centuries ago our saviour went to hell for our sins and he rose to give new life to humankind. Every year we celebrate the victory of love and kindness over evil. Christ has risen! Congratulations.”

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated that he wishes for “Georgia to stand up on its feet, I wish strengthening to all the families and I deeply believe that our country will regain the glory that we’re all missing. What should happen first of all is that we should return love to each other and the nation will be reunited. Without unification of the nation the country can’t achieve glory.”

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia shared an official statement congratulating citizens on Easter.

“Christians all over Georgian and the world are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.’‘Movement for Liberty - European Georgia’ congratulates you on this brilliant celebration. We wish you happiness, progress, success and we wish you to live in a united, free and strong Georgia. We believe that the light will overcome the darkness.”

In his easter epistle, Patriarch of Georgia talked about the recent events [Cyanide Case in particular] happening within the Georgian Orthodox Church and said that “one of the biggest crimes is to bring dissidence and heresy to the church. The person who does that won’t be able to repent that sin even by dying in martyrdom.”

Patriarch also emphasized that another big sin is to be the enemy of the country and attempt to violate its unity.