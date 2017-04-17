MFA: Israel Will Deport Georgians Immediately After Refusal for Asylum

According to the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel, a new regulation will enter into force starting today in regards to Georgians seeking asylum in Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia shared this information today, according to which after being refused asylum in Israel, Georgia citizens will be deported immediately back to Georgia.

“According to regulation, the cases of Georgian citizens demanding helter at Israeli immigration services will be overviewed in a quickened procedure and in case citizens receive a refusal, the procedure of deportation will be started right away.”, reads the statement issued by the MFA.

MFA also explained the necessity of this regulation by stating that “the reason for adopting this regulation is that citizens of Georgia who were given 7 days notice [when they were refused asylum] for leaving Israel were staying in the country as illegal aliens”.