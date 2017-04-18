President: Lavrov’s Visit in Occupied Abkhazia is Violation of the Law

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili is alarmed by the visit of Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov for the opening of a so-called embassy in occupied Abkhazia and calls upon the international cooperation to firmly condemn the so called ‘interest of privileged politics’ of the Russian Federation.

“The visit of the representative of a foreign country in Georgia and the functioning of any representation on Georgian territory should be allowed only by Georgian government. In any other case this is a rude rough violation of Georgian law and international law.

The Russian Federation’s attempts to legalize its presence on the occupied territories of Georgia through the imitation of international relations contradicts the core principles of 2008, the August 12 agreement”, stated Margvelashvili.

The statement issued by the president’s administration also emphasizes that the Russian Federation answers to Georgia’s strategically cautious policy by actions against the country’s territorial integrity.

“It is very alarming that in response to the Georgian government’s strategic and catuious policy, the Russian Federation with its actions against Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity intensifies the existing situation”, said Margvelashvili.

The president ended the statement by addressing the international community to condemn Russia’s actions and stand up against the violation of Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On 18-19 April Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a so-called official visit to the de-facto republic of Abkhazia. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze has already commented on the matter by saying that Russia is continuing its provocations.