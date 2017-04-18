New Flights to Start Operating from Thessaloniki, Heraklion to Tbilisi

Greek air company Ellinair will begin regular flights to Tbilisi from two cities of Greece – Heraklion and Thessaloniki. The flights will start operating for the summer season, reports Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

“From May 18 until September 14 there will be regular flights from Thessaloniki to Tbilisi twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, whereas from Heraklion to Tbilisi flights will start operating on June 15 until September 14 once a week, every Thursday. The flights will be operated by Boeing B737, Airbus A319, Airbus A320 and Avro RJ85 type of planes.

Civic Aviation Agency of Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia allowed the above mentioned flights to be operated on April 13”, says the statement issued by the Ministry of Economy.

Ellinair entered the Georgian market in 2015.