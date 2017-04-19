MDF: Anti-NATO Messages Have Risen Compared to Previous Years

“Anti-Western Propaganda” is the name of the new report of the Media Development Fund (MDF), which observed anti-western messages and disinformation in Georgian media in 2016.

According to the research of MDF, messages were sent by media outlets themselves, as well as the political class, the clergy, different civic organizations and independent individuals.

A majority of the anti-western messages (32,7%) were in regards to issues connected to identity, human rights and values. The same aspects were in the majority during the previous period (2014-2015) studied.

According to the report, the most prevalent statement was that the west shrouds us with homosexuality, incest, pedophilia, beastiality, an immoral lifestyle and it fights national originality, traditions, orthodoxy and the institution of family. There were cases in the research when Orthodox Russia was counterweighted over the west.

MDF says that compared to last year messages against NATO have risen (20.1%). In addition to that, there was a rise in the opinion that Georgia’s integration into NATO would result in losing the territories occupied by Russia.

According to research anti-western messages fall in the following percentages: against the West - 20%; US - 13.5%; EU - 8.9%; and local and international organizations - 4.9%.

The report suggests that Georgian Dream was sort of a hybrid unity, because in 2016 certain individuals involved in the party were making contradictory statements to the country’s official foreign policy. MDF says that Democratic Movement - United Georgia [Nino Burjanadze’s party] and Georgian dream were sending same qualitative and quantitative messages against NATO.

The study was carried out with the partnership of the UN Association of Georgia (UNAG) and within the frames of United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) program on “Promoting Integration, Tolerance and Awareness”.