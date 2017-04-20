Lavrov: Relations with Russia is Guarantee for Abkhazia’s Security

ფოტო: SPUTNIK / ТОМАС ТХАЙЦУК

Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov concluded his official visit to the de facto republic of Abkhazia.

During the meeting with the so-called President, Raul Khajimba, Lavrov stated that “Abkhazia’s security is most safely guaranteed by relations with Russia. President of Georgia and Foreign Minister have already denounced Lavrov’s actions and defined it as provocative.

“If we’re talking about the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), of course we welcome this organization’s cooperation with Abkhazia, however for the full membership or for gaining the status of observer, the consensus between all the members of the organization is needed. The security Republic of Abkhazia is most safely guaranteed by the agreements made by Russia and Abkhazia. Moreover, Russian military forces will ensure that there’s no attempt of aggression from the outside”, stated Lavrov

In addition to that, Lavrov also stated that in the future it might be considered advisable to “sign agreements between Georgia and South Ossetia and Georgia and Abkhazia which would oblige the sides not to use any kind of power.”

Russian Foreign Minister started his so-called visit on April 18th.

Speaking with journalists Georgian Foreign Minister, Mikheil Janelidze once again denounced this action. Janelidze stated that “this is a rough violation of Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

On April 18, President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili stated that "the Russian Federation’s attempts to legalize its presence on the occupied territories of Georgia through the imitation of international relations contradicts the core principles of 2008, the August 12 agreement".