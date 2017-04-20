European Georgia and Free Democrats Leave Constitutional Commission

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia and Free Democrats have left the constitutional commission. They will not participate in the voting on the new project proposal in regards to the changes in the constitution, which is to be held on Saturday.

Irakli Abesadze of European Georgia and Shalva Shavgulidze of Free Democrats have spoken out about this decision.

“European Georgia was trying until the last moment during our work in constitutional commission to have a kind of model of the constitution and electoral system which would give the voters opportunity to peacefully change the government during the elections . . .

The Georgian population’s right to decide who’s going to be country’s President - a political figure of high legitimacy, which under Georgian Dream leadership has shown us its [President’s] importance in the right development and strengthening of democratic values - is being taken away. After seeing the final document, it turned out that there’s no point in directly speaking with Georgian Dream within the framework of the constitutional commission.”, stated European Georgia MP, Irakli Abesadze.

Abesadze also added that “we’re leaving the constitution commission and we’ll set future plans on consultations, how to continue the political and legal battle, which would result in the opportunity to peacefully change the government through elections and not take away this feeling from people.”

State for the People, United National Movement, Democratic Movement, Patriots’ Alliance and other opposition parties have also left the constitutional commission. The Constitutional Committee started its work after it was officially approved by the Parliament of Georgia on December 15th, 2016.

The aim of the group was to discuss the changes to the constitution of Georgia. NGOs, opposition parties as well as the president were integral parts of the commission from the very beginning.