Bakradze: Russia Moves to Open Annexation Politics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia
“Leader of Movement for Liberty - European Georgia, Davit Bakradze on Russia’s annexation of Georgian regions. On 18-19 April Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a so-called official visit to the de-facto republic of Abkhazia to open a Russian Embassy.
Russia is already switching to open annexation politics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions. This indicates firstly that Russia doesn’t want to clear up relations with Georgia. Secondly, that Georgian government’s cautious policy has lead us to only one result, that Russia isn’t under international criticism and that gives it the opportunity to make further steps towards the annexation of Georgian regions in a comfortable regime without any international sanctions or criticism.”
