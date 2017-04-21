Hungarian PM Met with Protests During Tbilisi Visit

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Tbilisi where he was met with two contradictory protests taking place at his hotel.

Georgian alumni and supporters of Central European University protested the law that was passed in Hungary against the university. According to the protesters, this is a decision made by the Prime Minister of Hungary and a step towards dictatorship.

The Hungarian Prime Minister arrived at the Courtyard Marriott hotel together with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, in order to attend the business forum. The law enforcement authorities were mobilized on the territory of the hotel to ensure safety.

Hungarian Parliament passed a bill [lex CEU] with 123 votes targetting just one University which is CEU. according to the adopted law the existence of CEU is under question and it will most probably be closed in Hungary.

The president has said that CEU will not be closed, however.

Several big manifestations have been already held in Budapest, Hungary.

Representatives of the second demonstration however were saying that CEU is just another project of George Soros which “destroys nationalism”. There was also a verbal controversy between the members of the two demonstrations.