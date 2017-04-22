Wizzair to Increase the Frequency of Flights from Georgia

ფოტო: WizzAir

Hungarian low-cost air company Wizzair is planning to add flights, reports director of the company.

According to József Váradi, the company is planning to increase the number of flights due to the high demand.

“We see the rise in demand, both from the side of Georgians and from the side of foreign students. We’re searching for new directions, however it is obvious that the demand is increasing from both Georgian and foreign tourists. We are looking for new destinations but we will reveal the information only after we confirm it. We are planning to increase the frequency of flights as well. Considering visa-free regime, the demand for flights is increasing not only from local but international customers”, stated Váradi.

In February 2017 it was revealed that from the 18th of June, Wizzair will launch direct flights from Kutaisi to London Luton Airport, UK, according to information shared by United Airports Georgia, which is the LTD of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The Hungarian air company already operates 12 low-cost flights towards 9 different countries of Europe. Air company is based in Kutaisi International Airport.