Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Purchases 74 Tonnes of Watermelons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia plans to purchase 74 tonnes of watermelon and dozens of tonnes of more fruits. The entire cost of the tender which was announced on April 3rd is 280,000 GEL. The tnder included 17 tonnes of banana, 13 tonnes of melon, 8 tonnes of plum, 77 tonnes of apple...

The entire weight of all the products is 244 tonnes and it is meant for the employees of the Georgian MIA.

According to State Procurement Agency, the MIA has previously announced tenders for 2.7 tonnes of Ice cream, the price of which was 22.6 thosuand GEL. Moreover, in February 2017, the MIA also announced a tender for buying 104,260 kilos of chocolate and 125 kilos of caramel candies. The cost of this tender was 1,058,989 GEL.