Mishveladze: European Georgia’s Plebiscite Initiative is an Undoubtedly Interesting Idea

The idea is undoubtedly interesting. We’ve been always saying that working on constitutional changes should be based on a universal consensus and should be implemented through the involvement of wider levels of society. Bearing this in mind, we think that holding a plebiscite on principal issues is an interesting idea.

President’s Spokesperson Eka Mishveladze on Movement for Liberty - European Georgia’s initiative to hold a plebiscite on the planned changes to the constitution of Georgia in regards to how the President should be elected and the parliamentary election system.
