Mishveladze: European Georgia’s Plebiscite Initiative is an Undoubtedly Interesting Idea
“President’s Spokesperson Eka Mishveladze on Movement for Liberty - European Georgia’s initiative to hold a plebiscite on the planned changes to the constitution of Georgia in regards to how the President should be elected and the parliamentary election system.
The idea is undoubtedly interesting. We’ve been always saying that working on constitutional changes should be based on a universal consensus and should be implemented through the involvement of wider levels of society. Bearing this in mind, we think that holding a plebiscite on principal issues is an interesting idea.”
