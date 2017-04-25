Georgian Fencing Team Becomes European Champion, 1st Time in History

ფოტო: სპორტისა და ახალგაზრდობის საქმეთა სამინისტრო

Georgia is 2017’s European champion in fencing.

The Georgian team defeated Italy with a score of 45 to 36 in today’s final. This is the first time in the history of sports that the Georgian team of fencers has won the team championship for the under 23 year category.

The championship took place in Minsk and in the semifinal the Georgian team of fencers defeated Russia with a score of 45:41 and managed to get to the finals for the second time in a row.

Before Russia, Georgians defeated Bulgaria with a final score of 45:34 and Romania with a score of 45:31. The Georgian team of fencers consists of Mikheil Mardaleishvili, Saba Sulamanidze, Nika Shengelia and Vazha Retchia.

The first time Georgian team managed to get to the finals was in 2016 when they went against Russia’s team. In 2016 Russians gained a victory with the final score of 38:45 and Georgia took runner-up.