Government Requests Removal of ICC Chair from Investors Meeting, Meeting Cancelled

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili was supposed to have a meeting with a delegation of businessmen from the Middle East on April 25 however the meeting was cancelled.

Leaders of the Eastern Chamber of Commerce arrived in Georgia on April 23 at the invitation of the International Chamber of Commerce. The visit of the 12-member delegation was meant to involve a meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia as well.

The delegation was not permitted in the country for several hours by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce. Fady Asly, the ICC Chairman, shared a statement about the event on his Facebook.

Fady Asly called upon the government not to oblige foreign visitors to have insurance as it causes additional barriers to investments.

Kvirikashvili was supposed to have a meeting with them today however Tabula was told by the International Chamber of Commerce that even though all the details were planned, governmental administration requested a day before the session to remove the ICC chairman, Fady Asly, from the meeting.

According to the ICC, the motive of this decision was that the meeting was supposed to be held with investors and not the ICC.

After hearing about the government’s request, investors decided to cancel the meeting with the Prime Minister.

On his facebook page, Fady Asly wrote that “Georgian Government committed an investment Hara-kiri today!”

The original post in regards to investors reads as follows:

“We don’t have any information of such kind”, stated the head of the PM’s press service, Sopo Mosidze. According to the ICC, Sopo Mosidze was involved in organising the meeting.