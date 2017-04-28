5% Economic Growth in the First Quarter of 2017

ფოტო: ტაბულა

According to preliminary data shared by Geostat, the pace of GDP growth in the first quarter of 2017 amounted in 5%.. The data suggests that the economic growth was 5%. The indicator is more than 4% which was what government of Georgia forecasted.

The economic growth by specific months looks as follows: January - 5.2%, February - 4.4%, March 5.3%.

The results are preliminary and might be a subject to change.

In 2016 Economic growth amounted to 2.8%, when government was planning to achieve 2.7%.

The government plans to achieve 4% economic growth in 2017. The forecast of the World Bank is more optimistic at 5.2%.

Economic growth since 2010 has been, on average, 6.1%. However, the pace of growth has been slowing since 2013, when instead of 6% growth it has slowed to 3.3%.

In 2014, the government planned to reach a 5% economic growth rate. However, it achieved 0.4% less than that. Economic growth was 2.8% in 2015, which was 0.8% higher than planned by the government.