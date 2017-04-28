Former Parliament Chairman Davit Usupashvili Returns to Politics

დავით უსუფაშვილი ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

Former Chairman of Georgian Parliament Davit Usupashvili during the briefing today announced that he is coming back to politics. According to his plans, a new centrist party will be created before the local self-government elections.

Davit Usupashvili left the Republican Party after the 2016 parliamentary elections, because of a mismatch in political opinions and views about the future of the party between its leaders. Usupashvili had been a member of the party for 25 years.

"I'm coming back to politics, as I want to do the job properly together with people who genuinely want to serve this country”, said Davit Usupashvili.

The centrist party will combine important principles and norms that exist in different political ideologies. Usupashvili believes that by combining necessary elements he will lead the country to further development and prosperity.

Republican Party didn't manage to cross 5% threshold at October 8 Elections. After counting the votes from 3702 ballot stations, Central Electoral Commission has announced that three parties crossed the have crossed 5% threshold - Georgian Dream with 48.65% (856 762 votes), United National Movement with 27.12% (477 596 votes) and Patriots’ Alliance with 5% (88 109 votes).

Republican party of Georgia decided to run independently for the 2016 Parliamentary Elections and thus party left Georgian Dream coalition. On July 29, two members of the republican party have resigned from their governmental posts, such as former Defence Minister Tina Khidasheli and former State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, Paata Zakareishvili. Another Republican minister in the government, Gigla Agulashvili [Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Protection of Georgia] left the Republican Party in July 2016 and joined the Georgian Dream.

Since October 8 Elections several politicians have announced to leave their parties or politics. At a special briefing on October 10, leader of Free Democrats, Irakli Alasania announced that he is leaving the party temporarily.