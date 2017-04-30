Georgian Armed Forces Celebrate 26th Birthday

The Georgian Armed Forces turned 26 years old today. The Georgian President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and other high ranking officials have congratulated armed forces on this occasion.

“You defend the independence and freedom of our country. You give the opportunity to civilians to build the strength of our country. You’ve made Georgia proud on many international missions. Thank you for your service, god bless Georgia”, stated President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili.

“We remember many examples of heroism during these past years. You’re doing the most honourable work and you have the biggest love from our people”, stated the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili at the military base in Gori.

In December 1990, the National Guard was founded by the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Georgia. The later development of the Georgian army was based on that National Guard.

The Ministers’ Cabinet of Georgia issued the ruling on April 24th, 1991, according to which military service became mandatory. On April 30 call up for the military service officially started.

This is the day from which the creation of the Georgian Armed Forces is counted.