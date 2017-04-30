Education Ministry Recommends Restricting Chocolate, Chips & Soda at Schools

The Ministry of Education and Sciences of Georgia wants to start improving conditions at school buffets in Georgia. The Ministry recommends schools to restrict the selling of candies, chips, gum candies, chocolate and sodas.

“With the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle at schools, the Ministry of Education and Sciences of Georgia has come up with a recommendation which ensures healthy nutrition principles at education facilities. The recommendation suggests to restrict the selling of snacks (chips, crackers and gum candies) candies, chocolate, sodas”, reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Education of Georgia.

The ministry also believes that “healthy food will help students concentrate on the learning process daily, which will result in them easily learning their lessons. The recommendation has been coordinated with the Ministry of Health.”

The statement also suggests that within the framework of the initiative, the ministry will also start an active communicative campaign together with students.

“Students will write a communication strategy on healthy nutrition. The jury from the ministry will be assessing and then implementing the activities with the winners. Students involved in these activities will receive additional credits and this will be counted as practical experience.”