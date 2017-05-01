52-Year Old Detained by Russian Soldiers from ABL with Abkhazia

A Georgian man was detained by Russian soldiers on the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with Abkhazia on the 30th of April. They accused 52-year old Enver Beria of illegally crossing the ABL. Beria is from the village of Khurcha. Locals say he was out working in the cornfields when he was detained. The Georgian Public Broadcaster reports that Russian soldiers are demanding 50,000 Rubles for his release.

Earlier this week, 68-year-old Eldar Gundishvili was detained on the 26th of April on the ABL with Abkhazia when he was shepherding his flock.

Three individuals living in the village of Artsevia in the Gori municipality were detained on April 17th for crossing the ABL with South Ossetia, after crossing barbed wire in order to reach a cemetery to visit their relatives’ graves/

Also in April 2017, two Georgian citizens were detained by Russian soldiers in the Zugdidi region near the Enguri river, according to eyewitnesses. Father and son Archil and Paata Rogava, aged 59 and 25, were searching for a lost horse. On April 4th, Russian border officers on the ABLK with South Ossetia detained local man Alika Geliashvili, from the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality; in March 2017, Kakhaber Kisishvili was detained for allegedly illegally crossing the ABL; in February 2017, two women were detained at the ABL; on November 27, 2016, Russian border police detained 18-year-old Mikheil Khubulashvili from Gori municipality; on October 24, 2016 Russian soldiers detained Ilia Takadze from the village of Kirbaly; and on September 12, 60-year-old shepard Valiko Khizanishvili was kidnapped; in the summer in 2016, a father and son were also taken into custody for allegedly illegally crossing the occupation line.