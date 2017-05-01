Parl't Chairman Explains the Term 'Social State' Introduced in New Constitution

The Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, explained changes being proposed to the Constitution of Georgia by parliament’s constitutional commission, which says that Georgia is a ‘social state.’ The new article being introduced in the constitution, Article 5, states that: “The State shall guarantee the principle of social justice, social equality, and social solidarity in society.”

Parliament’s constitutional commission is responsible for proposing revisions to the Constitution of Georgia; the commission consists of Members of Parliament, representatives of non-parliamentary opposition parties, legal experts, NGO representatives, as well as the chairmen of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, the Public Defender, the Minister of Justice, and the Parliamentary Secretary of the President of Georgia, among others. The commission started work after receiving official approval by the Parliament of Georgia on December 15th, 2016.

At a meeting of the constitutional commission today, Parliamentary Chairman Kobakhidze elaborated the principle of a social state is a legal base for the government to take responsibility for citizens’ social welfare, which, he says, will be guaranteed in the new edition of the constitution.

Kobakhidze believes the principle of a ‘social state’ is not connected to the ideology of state socialism, which he says is mistakenly associated with the ideology. “Because of this misinterpretation, the principle of a social state is mistakenly associated with a socialist state, however there is a significant difference between these principles,” Parliamentary Chairman Kobakhidze said.