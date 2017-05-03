Ombudsman on Kortskheli incident & Batumi Riot: No Reaction Means Encouragement
“Ombudsman of Georgia Ucha Nanuashvili on the March 2017 Batumi riot and May 2016 Kortskheli incident.
When there’s no reaction to such incidents, it basically means encouragement for these crimes. The signs were obvious in both cases [the Batumi riot in March 2017 and Kortskheli incident in May 2016, in which leading members of the opposition UNM party were beaten outside a polling station in Samegrelo - ed.]. We, the society, were watching live and saw footage of how the police were simply observing serious crimes. There should be more resources put towards preventing such incidents.”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები