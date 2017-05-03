Fictional President of Georgia Arrested in HBO TV Series “Veep”

Primetime Emmy winning HBO TV Series “Veep” featured Georgia in an episodes which aired on April 30th. The episode tells a fictional story of democratic elections in Georgia which was followed by a military coup.

In the episode, character Selene Mayer, who is the Vice President of the United States, is on her way for an official visit to Georgia. Mayer learns while on the plane that there has a coup in the country. Viewers also learn in the episode that the U.S. supports one of the presidential candidates, Nikoloz Genidze, which the incumbent president, Murman Shalikashvili, had attempted to poison.

Photos from the episode:

Queue of voters for the Presidential elections:

Marking liquid

Rustavi 2

Military coup

