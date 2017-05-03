“Night Wolves” Russian Biker Club Denied Entry into Georgia

ვლადიმირ პუტინი და "ღამის მგლების" პრეზიდენტი ალექსანდრ ზალდასტანოვი ფოტო: AFP

The Russian biker club called "Night Wolves" were not allowed to enter Georgia yesterday. The group of about 50 bikers were denied entry at the Larsi border crossing on Georgia’s border with Russian by border guards. Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Mghebrishvili told journalists today: “They are not coming, relax.”

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Shalva Khutsishvili explained in an interview with journalists that Georgian border guards made the decision to not allow the group to enter Georgian territory based on Georgian legislation:

"There is a law that regulates the entry and presence of foreigners in Georgia. The border guard has full discretion to inquire about the identity, the purpose of travel, and other relevant information, and consequently make a decision. On these grounds, the bikers were not allowed to enter Georgia,” Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Khutsishvili said.

The "Night Wolves" biker group were created in 1989. The club is believed to have connections to the Russian government, and they are often referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin's gang that is funded by the government.

Members of the “Night Wolves” have been blacklisted in the United States for having participated in the Russian armed intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Main figures of the group are Alexander Zaldastanov and Ramzan Kadyrov.

Alexander Zaldastanov is the president of the club. In 2011, Vladimir Putin awarded him with special medal of honor.

Ramzan Kadyrov is a Chechen leader who joined "night wolves" in 2014. On the photo, so-called President of "Night Wolves" Alexander Zaldastanov expresses support towards Ramzan Kadyrov (2016)

Photo: AP

The group has tried to ride into Poland every year from Russia, but have been denied entry into the country every time. Poland has denied them entry saying they only allow bikers from the European Union to cross the border.