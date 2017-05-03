Inflation Rate Above National Bank’s Target Rate for Third Consecutive Month

ფოტო: ეროვნული ბანკი

Based on data by Geostat, the inflation rate in Georgia in April 2017 exceeded the 4% target set by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), reaching 6.1%.

The highest increase in prices was in the transport sector by 17.6%, mainly due to the increase in excise duty. An increase in prices by 14.5 % was noticed in the sector of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, also due to the increase of excise duty. Food prices on average increased by 7.6%.

High inflation rates were recorded in February 2017 – at 5.5%, in March 2017 – at 5.4% and in April 2017 – at 6.1%. Because the inflation rate exceeds the 4% rate set by the NBG, the National Bank of Georgia yesterday decided to tighten the monetary policy, in order to reduce inflation expectations in the country. On May 2nd, the NBG increased the refinancing rate from 0.25% to 7%, to have a positive effect on reducing the inflation rate.

The National Bank of Georgia is responsible for monitoring the level of inflation in Georgia. The main monetary policy instrument of the NBG is the monetary policy (refinancing) rate – the interest rate that is applied to its refinancing loans for commercial banks. If projected inflation is above the target inflation rate, the NBG will then tighten the monetary policy by directly increasing the policy rate in order to reduce a future surge in price levels. This has an impact on the joint demand in the country by reducing joint demand, which will have a negative impact on Georgia’s economic growth.

On the other hand, if the inflation rate is less than the target rate of the National Bank, then normally the refinancing rate is reduced.

Photo: GeoStat / http://www.geostat.ge/cms/site_images/_files/english/price/CPI 04.2017_press release_Eng.pdf