Vice PM Kakha Kaladze Nominated as Georgian Dream’s Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate

ფოტო: ენერგეტიკის სამინისტრო

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili today officially nominated Vice Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Georgia Kakha Kaladze to be the ruling Georgian Dream party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi in the upcoming October local self-government elections. The prime minister made the announcement in Mtatsminda Park at around 20:00.

The decision regarding the party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate was made earlier today at a meeting of the Georgian Dream political council. The members of the political council stated there was no discussion regarding other candidates.

“The Georgian Dream’s candidate for the mayoral elections, will be one of the most successful and strongest politicians of our time, modern and young, Kakha Kaladze. The Political Council made this decision. We didn’t discuss any other candidates. We all together supported Kaladze’s candidacy,” MP Archil Talakvadze stated after the political council meeting on July 1.

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party has already presented its candidate for the upcoming elections. MP Elene Khoshtaria will be running for the position of Mayor of Tbilisi.

United National Movement nominated Zaal Udumashvili, a former anchor on Rustavi 2 TV, as their candidate.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili announced on June 27 that the local self-government elections will be held in the third week of October.