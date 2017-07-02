Lowest and Highest Paid Sectors in Georgia

The average monthly salary in Georgia in the first quarter of 2017 is 900 Lari and 40 Tetri (approx. 325 Euros) according to Geostat.

There is a drastic difference in salaries across different sectors. According to Geostat, the lowest salaries are in the sector of education. The average income for professionals working in this field is 563 GEL and 90 Tetri. The financial sector tops the list of in terms of highest paid sectors, where the average salary is 1,907 GEL and 50 Tetri.

Highest and lowest paid sectors of Georgia, Q1 2017: