Lowest and Highest Paid Sectors in Georgia
The average monthly salary in Georgia in the first quarter of 2017 is 900 Lari and 40 Tetri (approx. 325 Euros) according to Geostat.
There is a drastic difference in salaries across different sectors. According to Geostat, the lowest salaries are in the sector of education. The average income for professionals working in this field is 563 GEL and 90 Tetri. The financial sector tops the list of in terms of highest paid sectors, where the average salary is 1,907 GEL and 50 Tetri.
Highest and lowest paid sectors of Georgia, Q1 2017:
- Education - 563.9 GEL
- Agriculture - 657 GEL
- Hotels and Restaurants - 740 GEL
- Communal services - 781 GEL
- Manufacturing - 826 GEL
- Trade - 853 GEL
- Healthcare - 934 GEL
- Fishery - 955 GEL
- Electric Energy production/allocation - 1115 GEL
- Mountainous mining - 1226 GEL
- State governance - 1332 GEL
- Construction - 1498 GEL
- Financial sector - 1907.5 GEL
