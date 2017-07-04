Georgian President Congratulates Trump on US Independence Day

“

Your Excellency,

It is my pleasure to extend to You my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States of America.

I am pleased to emphasize that over the centuries, the American people successfully went through various challenges to build [a] strong, independent and prosperous state. The US has always been [a] beacon of freedom and liberty for other nations as well as it has been the main pillar for peace and stability worldwide. Considering such turbulent and changeable environment, I remain confident that Your country will successfully go through the existing challenges and achieve new heights for its prosperous development.

Taking this opportunity, let me reaffirm that Georgia will remain [a] strong partner of the United States. Our historical friendship is irreversible, our nations jointly go through various challenges firmly standing together to protect [our] common welfare and security. We are grateful and highly appreciate the US support rendered to strengthening our country`s statehood, democratic development, unwavering stance of Georgia`s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as our European and Euro-Atlantic aspiration. I am confident that through our joint efforts, [the] Georgian-American friendship and strategic partnership will further enhance and become ever stronger in the years to come.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration along with my best wishes for greater success in all Your endeavors as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly American people.

”