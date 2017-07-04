First H&M Store to Open in Tbilisi in Fall 2017

Swedish retail company H&M will open its first store in Tbilisi in fall 2017, the company said in a press release. According to their statement, the store will be 3,000 square meters over three floors in the Galleria Tbilisi, located on Kostava street.

“We’re very happy that we’re opening our first store in Tbilisi! It is an honour for me to help the fashion lovers of Tbilisi and our future customers find new style and give them the possibility for rational shopping,” stated the regional manager of H&M, Klaudia Oswald.

Customers in Georgia will be able to buy Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ clothing and accessories at the new store, as well as home accessories.