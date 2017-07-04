PM: Georgia Sees the United States as Foremost Strategic Partner

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili shared his official congratulatory letter to President Trump regarding US Independence Day today. The Declaration of Independence was signed 241 years ago on July 4th, 1776, and July 4th is marked as Independence Day.

In his letter, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili expresses hope that US and Georgia strategic relations will be even deeper in the future.

The letter reads as follows:

“It is a great pleasure to convey to you my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States of America. The universal values of freedom and democracy enshrined in the Declaration of Independence serve as a model for freedom-loving nations around the world, including Georgia.

Georgia sees the United States as a foremost strategic partner with whom it shares common values and interests. The Georgian people greatly value the United States' steadfast support and significant contribution to Georgia's democratic transformation and development over the 26 years of our regained independence.

Georgia prides itself on being a reliable ally of the United States both regionally and globally. Our soldiers fight shoulder to shoulder in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world to ensure peace and stability.

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries this year, we look forward to solidifying the strategic partnership between our nations to further advance security and prosperity in our region and beyond. We are certain, that under your leadership, our joint efforts will precisely serve this purpose.

It is with great pleasure that I recall our recent meeting at the White House to mark 25 years of our strong partnership and recognize the success story of Georgian reforms. In this regard, we look forward to hosting the Vice President Michael Pence in Tbilisi later this summer. His visit is a powerful sign of support for my country and reverberates the strong message of U.S.'s vested interest and engagement in Georgia and the wider region.

Mr. President, building on this very positive dynamics, I look forward to engaging with you in the coming months and years to showcase the far-reaching benefits of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership.

Let me once again convey the assurances of my highest consideration along with my most cordial wishes for peace, security and prosperity to the friendly People of America.”

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC on May 8th, as well as with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.