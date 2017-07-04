Russian Soldiers Move Occupation Line near Village Beshureti

Russian soldiers moved the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia today near the village of Beshureti in Gori municipality. President Margvelashvili’s representative and the Reconciliation Minister have made statements raising concerns.

Tabula was told by the State Security Service that by moving the ABL, the agricultural lands and goods of several citizens have been left beyond the other side of the occupation line.

“This is the continuation of unlawful process of so-called borderization, which not only restricts the fundamental rights of local citizens, but also directly harms the security of their environment,” the State Security Service said.

The State Security Service says the incident will be discussed on July 11 at the meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in Ergneti, which is organized by the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

Georgia’s State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, stated that she has sent her representative to gather detailed information and meet with the local population.

Tsikhelashvili added that she will “make all mechanisms more active in order to help the local population in solving this problem.”

“Unfortunately, this is not a new issue,” she said.

The Advisor to the President for Foreign Affairs, Tengiz Pkhaladze, also made a statement today: “It is extremely important any action that violates Georgia’s territorial integrity to be strongly condemned. Georgia will use all diplomatic means to stop the creeping occupation.

On the order of the President, information about this incident of border-moving will be immediately delivered to our partners, friendly states, and international organizations and no act that violates Georgia’s territorial integrity will be left unanswered.”

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party member Elene Khoshtaria commented: “We can’t change Russia, of course, but the eradication and prevention of this is possible by taking specific steps within the country, and outside. That’s why we should not be in the state of waiting, making statements and then discussing it. We should have a strategy of what we are opposing.”

Russian forces guard the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) which separates Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) and the rest of Georgia. There have been a number of incidents along the de facto border with Russian forces frequently kidnapping Georgian citizens and forcing them to pay a ransom.