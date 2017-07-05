Aleko Elisashvili Denies He is Entering Tbilisi Mayoral Race

Aleko Elisashvili, an independent member of Tbilisi City Council, has denied reports that he has decided to run for mayor of Tbilisi in the upcoming election this October, he told Tabula in a conversation.

InterPressNews reported earlier that Elisashvili decided to run as an independent candidate and that he considers Georgian Dream’s candidate, Kakha Kaladze, to be his most serious competition.

Elisashvili says journalists incorrectly interpreted information. He told Tabula that his official decision concerning a possible mayoral campaign will be made known in the near future.