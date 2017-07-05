Tbilisi-Batumi Flights To Fly Nearly Every Day, Will Cost 90 GEL  

From July 7th, Georgian airline company ServiceAir will start flights from Tbilisi International Airport to the Batumi International Airport. The aircraft will have 32 seats. A one-way ticket will cost 90 GEL.

ServiceAir won a tender of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. The flights will be performed every day except Wednesday, with the following schedule:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday:

Tbilisi-Batumi 10:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 12:00, Tbilisi-Batumi 18:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 20:00.

Friday:

Tbilisi-Batumi 10:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 12:00, Tbilisi-Batumi at 14:00, Batumi -Tbilisi 16:00, Tbilisi-Batumi 18:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 20:00.

Saturday:

Tbilisi-Batumi 10:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 12:00

Sunday:

Tbilisi-Batumi 10:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 12:00, Tbilisi-Batumi 14:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 16:00, Tbilisi-Batumi 18:00, Batumi-Tbilisi 20:00.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, tickets can be purchased in Tbilisi and Batumi offices of "Vanilla Sky" and also via the company's website, starting from July 7 at 16:00.