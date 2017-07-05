President Margvelashvili Requests a Pause on Constitutional Changes

ირაკლი კობახიძე, გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

President Giorgi Margvelashvili has called for a halt on the process of changing the constitution in order to legitimize the constitutional reforms. At a plenary session on June 22, parliament approved changes to the constitution regarding the electoral system for presidential and parliamentary elections.

The president’s political secretary, Fikria Chikradze, announced President Margvelashvili’s position today to political parties, NGOs, and various diplomats.

“After an international review, no one disputes that today we have a document that has low legitimacy and lacks consensus. For this reason, this current process needs to stop, and dialogue about a new format that will adequately answer the needs of Georgians and the international community needs to begin,” stated Chikradze.

Parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition parties, the presidential administration, and several NGOs held a conference today to discuss the constitutional reform project.

Leading NGOs and opposition parties took a similar position to the presidential administration.

“The [Georgian] Dream deceived the population and the international community. They brought the country into a political deadlock. On one side, there is the entire political spectrum, NGOs, and the international community, on the other side - the Georgian Dream,” said Movement for Liberty - European Georgia member Sergo Ratiani.

“It is unfortunate that the ruling government changed its mind and planned electoral reform for the 2024 parliamentary elections while the 2020 elections will have the same system that we have today. All of us, political parties, NGOs, the international community and the Venice Commission agree that the decision the ruling party made is completely unacceptable,” Transparency International - Georgia analyst Levan Natroshvili said.