Kobakhidze: I Wasted Time Listening to the President’s Opinion About Constitutional Changes

“

Yesterday I wasted about an hour listening to the President’s opinion about the constitutional changes, and once again I realised why the President is not willing to take part in the public discussion on the topic.

Once again I call on the President to discuss the constitutional amendments together with the public. Society will have a clear idea about the idea of the constitutional reforms. With such unilateral conversations, society does not have an opportunity to receive information. We offer a very good format for the President. We will, together, openly discuss the topic of constitutional reforms on a live broadcast. Our offer is still open and we keep hoping that the meeting will happen.

”