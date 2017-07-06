Kobakhidze: I Wasted Time Listening to the President’s Opinion About Constitutional Changes
“Chairman of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze speaking about President Giorgi Margvelashvili and parliament’s constitutional reforms, during an interview with journalists in Strasbourg, France on July 5, 2017.
Yesterday I wasted about an hour listening to the President’s opinion about the constitutional changes, and once again I realised why the President is not willing to take part in the public discussion on the topic.
Once again I call on the President to discuss the constitutional amendments together with the public. Society will have a clear idea about the idea of the constitutional reforms. With such unilateral conversations, society does not have an opportunity to receive information. We offer a very good format for the President. We will, together, openly discuss the topic of constitutional reforms on a live broadcast. Our offer is still open and we keep hoping that the meeting will happen.”
