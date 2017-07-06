Russia Calls Reports of Moving South Ossetia Occupation Line a “Propaganda Trick”

გამყოფი ხაზი ფოტო: AFP

Russia has called reports that there was a movement of the South Ossetia occupation line deeper into Georgian territory a “propaganda trick.”

On Tuesday, July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence and green signs of the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia, near the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality, deeper into Georgian controlled territory. Several Georgian citizens have been separated from their agricultural lands that remain on the other side of the occupation line.

An announcement published yesterday by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that this “provocation” was employed to overshadow the meeting between Georgia’s Special Envoy for Russian Relations, Zurab Abashidze, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin. The meeting will be held on July 7 in Prague.

“Those opposing the normalizing of Russia-Georgia relations will not be successful in disrupting the constructive meeting in Prague,” reads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement.

Russia is convinced that “reviewing this issue through the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism… will show convincingly that this absurd claim is false.”

According to the announcement, the meeting in Prague between Karasin and Abashidze will focus on the issues of trade, transportation, and humanitarian relations:

“The two sides will exchange opinions about the 2011 agreement concerning the mechanics of a customs administration and the regional monitoring of trade. A real opportunity exists to soon sign a deal for the practical implementation of this prior agreement. We hope that Tbilisi will present a solution on reforming customs regulations for goods on Georgian territory, which the Russian side has been requesting for a long time,” the announcement says.