Foreign Minister on Occupation: Our Aim is to Not Get Hooked by Russia’s Provocations
“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze speaking on Russia’s creeping occupation. On July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia near the village of Bershueti deeper into Georgian controlled territory.
The actions from the side of the Russian Federation, in my opinion, can be assessed as provocative actions. And our aim, of course, is to not get hooked by these provocations.”
