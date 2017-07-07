Kakha Kaladze Leaves Energy Minister Post: “I Believe Tbilisi Will Stand Beside Me”

კახა კალაძე ფოტო: ენერგეტიკის სამინისტრო

Kakha Kaladze has left his position as Minister of Energy of Georgia after five years in the ministry, in order to run as the ruling Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidate for capital Tbilisi in local self-government elections this October. It is not yet known who will replace him as Energy Minister.

“I am leaving my post today. I am entering a new stage of my life. I believe that Tbilisi will stand beside. I believe that we will be able to implement many important projects in the future for our capital. I know the problems which Tbilisians suffer from, as I am also living in this city,” Kaladze stated at a press conference on July 6.

Kaladze added that the new Energy Minister will be presented by the Prime Minister in the nearest future.

Kaladze, a retired footballer, having played professionally for AC Milan for nearly nine years, spoke about his football and political careers.

He said that people were skeptical at first about him being the country’s Energy Minister, but that he worked on himself a lot. Kaladze recalled a scene from his childhood when he was told it would not work out:

“I want to remember one sentimental moment. When I was a little kid, I wanted to become a great footballer and play in a great team. One day I was told that nothing would work out and I was advised to go home. These words were really hard [to listen to], and with a crying face I returned home. But I haven’t given up, and I want to tell you, that when you believe in something wholeheartedly and you’re not lazy to work [for it], then everything is possible.

What we have done in the energy sector is the result of the tireless work that we’ve put in throughout the years,” Kaladze stated.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili nominated Kakha Kaladze to be the Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi on July 1st.

A few days earlier on June 27th, President Giorgi Margvelashvili announced that the local self-government elections will be held in the third week of October.

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia opposition party presented MP Elene Khoshtaria as its candidate for Mayor of Tbilisi. The United National Movement nominated Zaal Udumashvili, a former anchor on Rustavi 2 TV, as their candidate.