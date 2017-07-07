Patriarchate on Creeping Occupation: Our Resilience May Be a Source of Provocation

საქართველოს საპატრიარქო

The Georgian Orthodox Church commented on the July 4 incident when Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia deeper into Georgian controlled territory, near the village of Bershueti.

The Patriarchate of Georgia said in a statement on July 7 that Georgia’s “forceful resilience” towards Russia could itself become a source of provocation.

“The moving of the Administrative Boundary Line of ‘so-called’ South Ossetia has alarmed the Georgian population.

Unfortunately, we have not witnessed such actions only once before, as any kind of forceful resilience from our side might become a source of a big provocation. The active position of international organizations and Georgia’s friend countries has utmost importance in order to stop this process.

Let us pray to God to defend our country and restore its borders,” reads the Patriarchate’s statement.

Leading NGOs in Georgia have also called upon the Government of Georgia to “mobilize the position of the international community in both bilateral and multilateral formats… to immediately hold a meeting in the framework of Security Council or/and security and Crisis Management Council.”

Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze responded that, “the Security Council discusses the matters of organizing security and military building. As for the creeping occupation, it isn’t either one of those matters. It is not the prerogative of the Security Council to hold a meeting on this.”

Giorgi Kandelaki, a member of the opposition party Movement for Liberty - European Georgia, stated that “the Government of Georgia isn’t doing anything to keep the subject of Georgia’s territorial integrity heated on an international level.”