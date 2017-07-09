European Georgia Holds Demonstration With Wire Fences at Parliament

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia and party’s youth wing protested on July 8 in front of the old parliament building in Tbilisi against Russian soldiers moving wire fences on the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia. European Georgia’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi, Elene Khoshtaria, was also in the protest.

On July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia near the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality deeper into Georgian-controlled territory.

The demonstrators put wire fences in front of the Parliament to protest what they said is the government’s lack of action regarding the creeping occupation.

They said the wire fences represent the danger coming from Russia that threatens the whole country with annexation.

“Our government is in a mode of silent reaction in regards to the moving of the occupation line intruding on people’s lands. It is very important that the Government of Georgia shows international partners, that Georgian society isn’t going to be okay with this, that Georgian society protests it and that in general it is unacceptable to have wire fences and occupation lines in 21st century states,” stated Khoshtaria.