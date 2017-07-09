Kakhidze: Occupation Will Continue if the Government Doesn’t Do Anything

“

If we’re alone in front of the Russian Federation, then we are predestined, because we don’t have the according resources as a small country to present a sufficient resistance. If the US, the EU and other partners don’t demand Russia to stop its unlawful actions, then Russia will continue the occupation.

However we hear from the government that apparently this isn’t the problem. The leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, says that Russia is right. If the government doesn’t do anything, the occupation will continue, the occupation will not stop.

”