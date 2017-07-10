Georgian Architect Wins Eco Bridge Design Competition in Seoul

Georgian Architect Ivane Ksnelashvili won the Eco Bridge Design Competition in Seoul, South Korea.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will be using the design created by Ksnelashvili and his teammates Arch. Petras Išora, Ona Lozuraitytė, and Dominykas Daunys. The four architects are currently based in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to the statement issued by the organizers of the competition: “The Eco Bridge proposal is based on a simple and pure concept: to recreate the link that once existed in the current situation of the infrastructural void with a spatial structure that would be atmospherically reminiscent to a pictorial passage through the southern slopes of the two discontinued mountain peaks of Mt. Umyeon and Maljukgeori Parks.”

You can view the images of the design below:

[gallery]