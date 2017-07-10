Prime Minister: 135 Villages Were Lost to Occupation, Not ‘Creeping’ Occupation
“Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili responding to criticism from the opposition that the Georgian Dream government is not doing anything against Russia’s creeping occupation. On July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia near the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality deeper into Georgian-controlled territory.
As some opposition parties are trying to show it this way, 135 villages were not lost to the ‘creeping occupation,’ but to ‘occupation.’ Occupation is a heavy legacy that our political force was given when we came to power. We are doing everything we can to liberate future generations from this heavy legacy.”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები