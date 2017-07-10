Patriots’ Alliance MPs to Meet Russian Parliamentarians in Moscow

ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

Three Members of Parliament of the Patriots’ Alliance opposition party, Ada Marshania, Giorgi Lomia, and Nato Chkheidze, will be meeting with Russian Duma MPs on July 11 in Moscow, Russia. The party’s leader, Irma Inashvili, confirmed the meeting in an interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

Inashvili says the main aim of the visit is to start an actual dialogue between Russia and Georgia.

On July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia near the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality deeper into Georgian-controlled territory.

“[To] all the people that are saying that demonstrations are needed at the occupation line, we remember what kind of PR demonstrations were planned during the Saakashvili period. It is exactly these people who are against the territorial integrity of our country, and not our political initiative, which aims to actually solve these problems.

We don’t expect Georgia’s territorial integrity to be restored tomorrow or to regain Tskhinvali and Sokhumi, but there is no alternative to starting dialogue,” Inashvili stated.

The Patriots’ Alliance MPs will return to Georgia on July 12.

The Patriots’ Alliance is one of three parties which managed to pass the 5% threshold in the 2016 parliamentary elections, and gained 6 seats in the 150-seat parliament. Parliament’s Legal Issues Committee elected Nato Chkheidze, a member of the Patriots’ Alliance, as the committee’s deputy chairman in November 2016.

The party has been widely criticized by NGOs in Georgia for xenophobic speech. The Media Development Fund’s annual report in 2016 found 77 instances of hate speech Patriots’ Alliance party leaders, and that 8% of cases of xenophobic hate speech was attributed to Patriots’ Alliance party leaders.