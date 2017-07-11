Justice Minister: Constitution Project Might Have Flaws, but Overall it is Positive
“Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani commenting on a package of constitutional changes which were approved by the Parliament of Georgia on June 22.
The package on constitutional changes is, overall, positive. Of course, no legislative package is ever perfect. This text might also have some flaws, which we should work on advancing together. Whether it is necessary to go back to a second hearing of this package, I don’t know. It is up to the parliament to decide.”
