Parliamentary Chairmen: We are Disassociated from Patriots’ Alliance MPs Visit in Russia
“Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze speaking on the visit of Patriots’ Alliance MPs to Russia. Patriots’ Alliance MPs Ada Marshania, Giorgi Lomia, and Nato Chkheidze met with Russian MPs in Moscow today, with the purpose of having “dialogue with Russia.”
This is a party visit. Naturally, this visit can’t have any connection with the Parliament [of Georgia], and it is in contradiction with the direction that the ruling party and parliamentary majority has. Therefore we of course are fully disassociating ourselves from this visit. This is a party visit. Any party can plan its visits, but it can’t have any connection with the parliament.”
