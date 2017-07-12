New Minister of Energy of Georgia Appointed

Deputy Minister of Energy Ilia Eloshvili has been appointed as Georgia’s Minister of Energy. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili introduced the new minister at the government meeting today. Kvirikashvili said that Eloshvili had an important role in every implemented project at the Ministry of Energy.

The post of Minister of Energy became vacant after Kakha Kaladze left the post this week, to become the Georgian Dream party’s candidate for Tbilisi Mayor in the elections this October.

Kaladze also held the post of Vice Prime Minister, which will now be held by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze.

Speaking on Eloshvili’s new position, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili elaborated that: “For a few months he has already been Minister, so he has real Ministry experience and I am sure that he will manage these important tasks and functions with success. He has experience working in the private sector as well as the public sector and in international programs. [He] worked for USAID and Millennium Challenge Corporation programs. I think he will be a very successful Minister of Energy,” the Prime Minister said.