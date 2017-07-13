Patriots’ Alliance: Georgia-NATO-Russia Format Proposed During Visit with Russian MPs

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Patriot’s Alliance leader Irma Inashvili stated today that a Georgia-NATO-Russia dialogue format was proposed during the recent visit this week of three Members of Parliament (MPs) from her party to Moscow.

MPs Ada Marshania, Giorgi Lomia, and Nato Chkheidze met with Russian MPs in Moscow on July 11. Party leader Inashvili had said the main aim of the visit was to start an actual dialogue between Russia and Georgia.

“A new initiative came up at this meeting. This is an initiative to create a format which would be completely innovative: Georgia-NATO-Russia,” Inashvili said in an interview.

“NATO is a danger to Russia; [Russia] is always saying that Georgian territory might be used for an attack on them. The Georgian MPs stated that we are cooperating with NATO. [But that] regarding an attack, Georgian territory will never be used by NATO to attack Russia or any other country,” Inashvili said.

The party will hold a special briefing on July 17 to discuss further details of the meeting, Inashvili said.

The Chairman of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze had distanced himself and the parliamentary majority from the Patriot’s Alliance visit to Moscow, stating that the meeting has nothing to do with the Parliament and that it was just a ‘party visit.”

The Patriots’ Alliance is one of three parties which managed to pass the 5% threshold in the 2016 parliamentary elections, and gained 6 seats in the 150-seat parliament

The party has been widely criticized by NGOs in Georgia for xenophobic speech. The Media Development Fund’s annual report in 2016 found 77 instances of hate speech Patriots’ Alliance party leaders, and that 8% of cases of xenophobic hate speech was attributed to Patriots’ Alliance party leaders.