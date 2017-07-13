Prime Minister on Creeping Occupation: EU’s Proactive Involvement is Crucial
“Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili speaking on July 13 at the international conference ‘Georgia’s European Path’ in Batumi, about Russia’s creeping occupation. On July 4, Russian soldiers moved the fence of the Administrative Boundary Line with South Ossetia near the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality deeper into Georgian-controlled territory.
Russia is continuing its occupation and annexation policy day by day. Strengthening the occupation line with wire fences has turned permanent, with artificial barriers or with so-called border signs.
Free movement at the occupation line is restricted to a maximum. Detentions for ‘illegal trespassing’ still take place.
It is of utmost importance that our common efforts are more effective, and oriented towards results or a peaceful process. Traditionally the European Union’s proactive involvement has a crucial role in this.
I would like to address you all and emphasize that this [occupation] is the most important and number one priority for us. We will never accept the occupation.”
