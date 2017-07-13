Prime Minister on Creeping Occupation: EU’s Proactive Involvement is Crucial

“

Russia is continuing its occupation and annexation policy day by day. Strengthening the occupation line with wire fences has turned permanent, with artificial barriers or with so-called border signs.

Free movement at the occupation line is restricted to a maximum. Detentions for ‘illegal trespassing’ still take place.

It is of utmost importance that our common efforts are more effective, and oriented towards results or a peaceful process. Traditionally the European Union’s proactive involvement has a crucial role in this.

I would like to address you all and emphasize that this [occupation] is the most important and number one priority for us. We will never accept the occupation.

”