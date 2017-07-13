Exports Rise by 46% in June 2017

ფოტო: Getty Images

The National Statistics Office of Georgia, Geostat, published its new report on exports in Georgia. Exports amounted to 246 million USD in June 2017, which is 46% more compared to the same period last year. Imports amounted to 638 million USD, which is 0.5% less compared to June 2016.

Regarding the period January-June 2017, overall exports amounted to 1.25 billion USD, which is 32% more year-on-year. Imports were 3.58 billion USD in January-June 2017, which is 8.6% more year-on-year.

While there was a rise in exports in this period, it is still lower than the amount of exports three years ago in 2014.

Export amounts over the past five years according to data from Geostat:

January-June 2012 - 1.14 billion USD

January-June 2013- 1.23 billion USD

January-June 2014- 1.41 billion USD

January-June 2015 - 1.08 billion USD

January-June 2016 - 947 million USD

January-June 2017 - 1.25 billion USD

The rise in exports is positively affecting the stability of the national currency, the Georgian Lari (GEL).

Geostat will publish a more detailed report showing which export goods saw a rise.

