Aleksandre Elisashvili to Run Independently in Tbilisi Mayoral Elections

Tbilisi City Assembly member Aleko Elisashvili officially announced on July 13 that he will be running in the upcoming local-self government elections for Mayor of Tbilisi. Elisashvili will be running independently.

During a meeting with the public in Tbilisi’s Gudiashvili Square, Elisashvili emphasized he has the backing of people who are united by an idea.

“I decided to run independently for the mayoral candidacy. I decided to be an independent, but I decided to be fully dependent on people, for my whole life. My victory depends solely on you,” Elisashvili said.

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia opposition party presented MP Elene Khoshtaria as its candidate for Mayor of Tbilisi. The United National Movement nominated Zaal Udumashvili, a former anchor on Rustavi 2 TV, as their candidate. Georgian Dream nominated former Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze as their candidate on July 1st.

On June 27th, President Giorgi Margvelashvili announced that the local self-government elections will be held in the third week of October.